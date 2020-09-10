Advertisement

Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after explosion

(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:30 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BEIRUT (AP) - A huge fire broke out Thursday at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents traumatized by last month’s massive explosion there that killed and injured thousands of people.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire at the facility, which was decimated by the Aug. 4 explosion when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate detonated, triggering a shock wave explosion that blasted windows, doors and walls miles away.

A column of black smoke billowed from the port at midday Thursday, with orange flames leaping from the ground. The Lebanese army said the fire is at a warehouse where oil and tires are placed in the duty-free zone at the port adding that fighting the blaze is ongoing and that army helicopters are taking part in the operation.

Army helicopters were taking part in efforts to extinguish the fire.

Panicked residents cracked open windows and called each other to warn them of the new fire. Local TV stations said the companies that have offices near the port have asked their employees to leave the area. Lebanese troops closed the major road that passes near the port referring traffic to other areas.

The Aug. 4 explosion killed more than 190 people, injured around 6,500 and damaged thousands of buildings in the Lebanese capital. The sight of another huge fire a month later created panic among residents traumatized by last month’s explosion.

