Advertisement

D-2 gives new mask everyday to every teacher and staff member

By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:26 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Every single teacher and staff member in Harrison School District 2 will be given a new mask everyday.

In an effort to protect everyone from COVID-19, District 2 used funding from the district and the CARES Act to provide all district staff with KN95 masks.

“The kids are doing really well with their masks. They kind of held each other accountable. So it’s nice to see that they’re taking their safety and their classmates' safety into consideration," said Chezra Sankey, kindergarten teacher at Monterey Elementary School.

Gov. Jared Polis announced in the summer that every Colorado teacher will be given a new mask every week. D-2 took it a step further.

“It’s easy to deliver that message to kids that they’re doing what they can to keep us safe so we’re doing what we can to keep you safe," said Sankey.

Right now, elementary students are in-person. Middle and high schoolers are doing a hybrid model of in-person and online learning. Families can continue online learning if they choose. Student must wear masks and will be provided one if they don’t have one at school.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

International

James Bond, ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Diana Rigg dies at 82

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Actress Diana Rigg, who became a 1960s style icon as secret agent Emma Peel in TV series “The Avengers,” has died at age 82.

Forecast

Morning fog

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sydney Jackson
Forecast 9.10.20

News

D-2 gives new masks everyday

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

US layoffs remain elevated as 884,000 seek jobless aid

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press and KKTV
The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid remained below 1 million for the second week in a row but at 884,000, applications are still at historically high levels.

Latest News

News

WATCH: Beirut port fire destroys warehouse

Updated: 2 hours ago
A huge fire broke out Thursday at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents a month after the massive explosion.

International

Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after explosion (video inside article)

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
It was not immediately clear what caused the fire at the facility, which was decimated by the Aug. 4 explosion when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate detonated.

Crime

Colorado Springs police quickly catch shooting suspect Tuesday night

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A quick response by police Tuesday night to a shooting led to an arrest.

State

WANTED: Man who has an arrest warrant for sexual assault on a child in Colorado

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A police department in Colorado is asking for help in tracking down a man with an active arrest warrant for sexual assault on a child.

Crime

Trailer stolen from Colorado Springs home filled with priceless mementos

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Spencer Wilson
Trailer stolen from Colorado Springs home filled with late grandparents mementos

Coronavirus

Vaccine by Nov. 3? Halted study explains just how unlikely

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
AstraZeneca’s suspension of final testing of its potential COVID-19 vaccine while it investigates a volunteer’s illness shows there will be “no compromises” on safety in developing the shots, the chief of the National Institutes of Health told Congress on Wednesday.