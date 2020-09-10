D-2 gives new mask everyday to every teacher and staff member

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Every single teacher and staff member in Harrison School District 2 will be given a new mask everyday.

In an effort to protect everyone from COVID-19, District 2 used funding from the district and the CARES Act to provide all district staff with KN95 masks.

“The kids are doing really well with their masks. They kind of held each other accountable. So it’s nice to see that they’re taking their safety and their classmates' safety into consideration," said Chezra Sankey, kindergarten teacher at Monterey Elementary School.

Gov. Jared Polis announced in the summer that every Colorado teacher will be given a new mask every week. D-2 took it a step further.

“It’s easy to deliver that message to kids that they’re doing what they can to keep us safe so we’re doing what we can to keep you safe," said Sankey.

Right now, elementary students are in-person. Middle and high schoolers are doing a hybrid model of in-person and online learning. Families can continue online learning if they choose. Student must wear masks and will be provided one if they don’t have one at school.

