Colorado Springs police quickly catch shooting suspect Tuesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A quick response by police Tuesday night to a shooting led to an arrest.

Police were called to the 2600 block of Ore Mill Road after multiple reports of a shooting at about 5:25 p.m. The area is close to Old Colorado City just to the south of Highway 24. At a hotel they found a man with a gunshot wound who is expected to survive. Officers were able to quickly get a description of the suspect from witnesses on scene.

Soon after responding to the shooting, police noticed a suspect matching the witness description get into a pick-up truck and drive away. When police tried to stop the suspect, the man reportedly backed up into an unmarked officer’s car before “getting high centered,” according to police. Getting high centered means the vehicle was stuck on higher ground than the wheels.

Daniel Schwenk was taken into custody and is facing a charge of first-degree assault.

