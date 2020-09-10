Advertisement

CHSAA decides against bringing HS Football back this Fall

A plea from Colorado HS athletes and coaches to reconsider Fall Football catches the attention of the highest level of the state, but ultimately falls short.
CHSAA
CHSAA(KKTV)
By Taylor Kilgore
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:34 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Over the past week, southern Colorado high school football coaches and athletes have been a part of statewide push for CHSAA to reconsider their plan to push the high school football season to the Spring. Optimism reached an all-time high Tuesday when Colorado Governor Jared Polis gave CHSAA the green light, saying that if a new plan came to his desk, he was waiting and willing to work with them.

“We want to work with them, if their board moves forward to propose a Fall season, for CHSAA football, we would be thrilled to work with them to make that happen.” Polis said Tuesday.

Less than 24 hours later, the movement was stopped in it’s tracks after CHSAA announced their board of governors voted unanimously not to make any changes to the current sports calendar.

“I think if you’re looking strictly at Covid-19 numbers, and why teams are playing and not playing. It is a little mind boggling why Michigan and Louisiana both switched last week and both are higher on the list than we are." said Fountain-Fort Carson head football Coach Jake Novotny. "It is a little mind boggling that 38 states right now are playing football. My guys can watch ESPN for 3 days straight a week ago and see Ohio, Utah and Texas and wondering why they can’t do it.”

The season will be played in the Spring of next year as previously announced.

"The last 24 hours I think I’ve dealt with every emotion that you could from a high school player at that age and being everything from consoling them, to somebody whose supporting them in having their voice heard, to somebody who is trying to pick up the pieces at the same time. " said Novotny.

The full statement from CHSAA can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

CHSAA will not change calendar to allow more sports this fall

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KKTV
The Colorado High School Activities Association unanimously voted not to make any changes to the 2020-21 sports calendar

Sports

AP source: Broncos star Von Miller sustains serious ankle injury

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:39 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press and KKTV
Broncos star Von Miller sustains serious ankle injury

Sports

CHSAA considers resuming football, other fall sports; governor says he’s open to reviewing any formal proposal

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:50 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
The Colorado High School Athletic Association is considering a 180, possibly allowing football and other contact sports to resume play in the fall despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

George, Leonard lead Clippers to 113-107 win over Nuggets

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:43 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Paul George scored 32 points, Kawhi Leonard added 23 along with a big late block and the dynamic duo helped the Los Angeles Clippers rally in the fourth quarter for a 113-107 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal series.

Latest News

Sports

Broncos set 16-man practice squad

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:01 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
After the 53-man roster was set Saturday, the Denver Broncos have signed an additional 16 players to their practice squad.

Sports

Djokovic out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:51 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Top-seeded Novak Djokovic has been defaulted from his fourth-round match at the U.S. Open after he accidentally hit a line judge with a tennis ball.

Sports

Nuggets lead wire-to-wire, top Clippers to tie series at 1

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:40 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Jamal Murray scored 27 points, Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 18 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets never trailed on the way to beating the Los Angeles Clippers 110-101 in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinal series.

Local

Kiviranta lifts Stars past Avs in Game 7 OT thriller

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:23 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Joel Kiviranta completed a hat track 7:24 into overtime to give Dallas a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday in Game 7, sending the Stars to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2008.

Sports

Leonard scores 29 points; Clippers rout Nuggets in Game 1

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:05 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Nuggets struggle to keep up with well-rested Clippers in Game 1.

Sports

Broncos trade CB Isaac Yiadom for 7th round pick

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:25 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
The Denver Broncos sent cornerback Isaac Yiadom to the New York Giants Thursday, trading him for a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.