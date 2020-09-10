CHSAA decides against bringing HS Football back this Fall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Over the past week, southern Colorado high school football coaches and athletes have been a part of statewide push for CHSAA to reconsider their plan to push the high school football season to the Spring. Optimism reached an all-time high Tuesday when Colorado Governor Jared Polis gave CHSAA the green light, saying that if a new plan came to his desk, he was waiting and willing to work with them.

“We want to work with them, if their board moves forward to propose a Fall season, for CHSAA football, we would be thrilled to work with them to make that happen.” Polis said Tuesday.

Less than 24 hours later, the movement was stopped in it’s tracks after CHSAA announced their board of governors voted unanimously not to make any changes to the current sports calendar.

“I think if you’re looking strictly at Covid-19 numbers, and why teams are playing and not playing. It is a little mind boggling why Michigan and Louisiana both switched last week and both are higher on the list than we are." said Fountain-Fort Carson head football Coach Jake Novotny. "It is a little mind boggling that 38 states right now are playing football. My guys can watch ESPN for 3 days straight a week ago and see Ohio, Utah and Texas and wondering why they can’t do it.”

This is a terrible decision for the state of Colorado and the high school athletes of it. I missed my Junior year because of an injury, and now my Senior year is stunted because the voices of coaches and athletes won’t be heard. There can still be a change! @CHSAA @LetCOPlay1 https://t.co/uXmEYGo5II — Isaac Barker (@IJB_63) September 9, 2020

The season will be played in the Spring of next year as previously announced.

"The last 24 hours I think I’ve dealt with every emotion that you could from a high school player at that age and being everything from consoling them, to somebody whose supporting them in having their voice heard, to somebody who is trying to pick up the pieces at the same time. " said Novotny.

The full statement from CHSAA can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.