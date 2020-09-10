Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Military Appreciation Week starts on Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s annual Military Appreciation Week is Monday, Sept. 14 through Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. All active-duty, veteran and retired military members and their dependents who live in the same household will receive 50% off the base Zoo admission cost for the day and time they choose to attend. Timed-entry e-tickets are required and must be purchased in advance at cmzoo.org/military, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Military Appreciation Week is the Zoo’s way of thanking military personnel for their service to our country. Tickets must be purchased in advance at cmzoo.org/military (capacity is limited); tickets will not be available for purchase at the Zoo’s admissions gates.

To validate their pre-purchased tickets at the front gate, military personnel and their dependents must present a valid military ID at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s admission booth. Accepted IDs include: a valid military / retired military ID; a copy of form DD214; state driver’s license printed with veteran indicator or military identifier; or ID issued by the VA, VFW or American Legion. If a service member is deployed, dependents are still entitled to this discount with a valid ID.

About Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Cheyenne Mountain Zoological Society was founded in 1926. Today, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, America’s mountain Zoo, offers comprehensive education programs, exciting conservation efforts and truly fantastic animal experiences. In 2020, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo was voted #4 Best Zoo in North America and CMZoo’s Rocky Mountain Wild was named #2 Best Zoo Exhibit in North America by USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. It is Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s goal to help guests fall in love with animals and nature, and take action to protect them. Of the 233 zoos and aquariums accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is one of just a few operating without tax support. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo depends on admissions, membership dues, special event attendance and donations for funding.