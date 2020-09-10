Advertisement

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Military Appreciation Week starts on Monday

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs. Photo by KKTV.
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs. Photo by KKTV. (KKTV)
By Rachel Wright
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:34 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s annual Military Appreciation Week is Monday, Sept. 14 through Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. All active-duty, veteran and retired military members and their dependents who live in the same household will receive 50% off the base Zoo admission cost for the day and time they choose to attend. Timed-entry e-tickets are required and must be purchased in advance at cmzoo.org/military, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Military Appreciation Week is the Zoo’s way of thanking military personnel for their service to our country. Tickets must be purchased in advance at cmzoo.org/military (capacity is limited); tickets will not be available for purchase at the Zoo’s admissions gates.

To validate their pre-purchased tickets at the front gate, military personnel and their dependents must present a valid military ID at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s admission booth. Accepted IDs include: a valid military / retired military ID; a copy of form DD214; state driver’s license printed with veteran indicator or military identifier; or ID issued by the VA, VFW or American Legion. If a service member is deployed, dependents are still entitled to this discount with a valid ID.

About Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Cheyenne Mountain Zoological Society was founded in 1926. Today, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, America’s mountain Zoo, offers comprehensive education programs, exciting conservation efforts and truly fantastic animal experiences. In 2020, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo was voted #4 Best Zoo in North America and CMZoo’s Rocky Mountain Wild was named #2 Best Zoo Exhibit in North America by USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. It is Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s goal to help guests fall in love with animals and nature, and take action to protect them. Of the 233 zoos and aquariums accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is one of just a few operating without tax support. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo depends on admissions, membership dues, special event attendance and donations for funding.

Latest News

Local

Why getting you flu shot is vital this year

Updated: 2 hours ago
Experts are advising people to get their flu shots this year, and get them early.

Forecast

Another cold & cloudy day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 9.10.20

News

WATCH: Springs man receives life-saving gift from friend

Updated: 6 hours ago
A woman gives the gift of life to a Colorado Springs man.

Local

No injuries after vehicle fire closes southbound I-25 near Pueblo

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A car fire forced the southbound side of the interstate to close north of Pueblo for about 30 minutes Thursday morning.

Latest News

International

James Bond, ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Diana Rigg dies at 82

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Actress Diana Rigg, who became a 1960s style icon as secret agent Emma Peel in TV series “The Avengers,” has died at age 82.

News

D-2 gives new masks everyday

Updated: 9 hours ago

National

US layoffs remain elevated as 884,000 seek jobless aid

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and KKTV
The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid remained below 1 million for the second week in a row but at 884,000, applications are still at historically high levels.

Local

D-2 gives new mask everyday to every teacher and staff member

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kasia Kerridge
Gov. Jared Polis announced in the summer that every Colorado teacher will be given a new mask every week. D-2 took it a step further.

News

WATCH: Beirut port fire destroys warehouse

Updated: 10 hours ago
A huge fire broke out Thursday at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents a month after the massive explosion.

International

Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after explosion (video inside article)

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
It was not immediately clear what caused the fire at the facility, which was decimated by the Aug. 4 explosion when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate detonated.