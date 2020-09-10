Broncos’ Courtland Sutton injures shoulder, questionable for Week 1

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Denver’s top target at wide receiver could miss the start of the 2020 season.

Wideout Courtland Sutton left practice Thursday at UC Health Training Center with a shoulder injury. Multiple sources confirmed Sutton suffered an AC join sprain, casting doubt on his ability on play Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans. The Broncos officially listed Sutton as a limited participant on their injury report Thursday.

Sutton, the Broncos 2nd round pick in the 2020 draft, was set to be the WR1 in Denver heading into this season. He finished 2019 with 72 receptions for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns, and was new quarterback Drew Lock’s favorite target in the second half of the season. Sutton is listed as day-to-day with the shoulder injury.

