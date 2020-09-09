Update on Academy District 20 quarantines

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The largest district in Colorado Springs has had several quarantines over the beginning of the school year. Here is the latest on quarantines and isolations at schools within the district:

Quarantines lifted

Discovery Canyon Campus , all grade levels, are allowed back in class. The district received several negative COVID-19 tests on Friday.

Aspen Valley High School will also be allowed to head back to the classroom.

Explorer Elementary School will be allowed to go back as well. Most recently, 18 students and 14 staff at Explorer Elementary School were placed in quarantine after two students started showing COVID-19 students. The two students are currently in isolation.

Quarantines enacted

Woodmen-Roberts Elementary school has one staff member in isolation and 36 students. The students come from two separate classrooms. There are currently nine staff members in quarantine. It is important to note none of the people in quarantine or isolation have tested positive for the virus.

High Plains Elementary School currently has one staff member and a class of 12 students in isolation. None of the students or the staff member has tested positive for the virus.

No one at and of the quarantined schools has tested positive for the virus at last check. According to the district spokesperson the isolations and quarantines are out of an abundance of caution in effect per the guidance from the state health department and El Paso County Public Health.

The district is currently waiting on test results for those in isolation and will notify the community if and when the quarantines can be lifted.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

