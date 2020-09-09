Advertisement

Update on Academy District 20 quarantines

Several schools in the district will head back after COVID-19 concerns.
Academy District 20
Academy District 20(Station)
By Ashley Franco
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:27 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The largest district in Colorado Springs has had several quarantines over the beginning of the school year. Here is the latest on quarantines and isolations at schools within the district:

Quarantines lifted

  • Discovery Canyon Campus, all grade levels, are allowed back in class. The district received several negative COVID-19 tests on Friday.
  • Aspen Valley High School will also be allowed to head back to the classroom.
  • Explorer Elementary School will be allowed to go back as well. Most recently, 18 students and 14 staff at Explorer Elementary School were placed in quarantine after two students started showing COVID-19 students. The two students are currently in isolation.

Quarantines enacted

  • Woodmen-Roberts Elementary school has one staff member in isolation and 36 students. The students come from two separate classrooms. There are currently nine staff members in quarantine. It is important to note none of the people in quarantine or isolation have tested positive for the virus.
  • High Plains Elementary School currently has one staff member and a class of 12 students in isolation. None of the students or the staff member has tested positive for the virus.

No one at and of the quarantined schools has tested positive for the virus at last check. According to the district spokesperson the isolations and quarantines are out of an abundance of caution in effect per the guidance from the state health department and El Paso County Public Health.

The district is currently waiting on test results for those in isolation and will notify the community if and when the quarantines can be lifted.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to Learning

Is it a runny nose or is it COVID? Doctor, school nurse weigh in on when to keep your child home

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:51 AM MDT
|
By Melissa Henry and Lindsey Grewe
When is that runny nose something else? 11 News asked a doctor and school nurse how parents can make that judgment call whether or not to keep your child home from school.

News

University of Colorado Colorado Springs Announces Five Positive Coronavirus Cases

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:18 PM MDT
|
University of Colorado Colorado Springs Announces Five Positive Coronavirus Cases

Back to Learning

20+ at Discovery Canyon Campus quarantined after staff member shows potential COVID-19 symptoms

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:57 AM MDT
|
By Lindsey Grewe
According to a letter to families, a staff member at Discovery Canyon Campus began showing symptoms Tuesday.

Air Force Academy

Air Force Academy Credits Weekly Testing with Low Coronavirus Numbers

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:02 PM MDT
|
Air Force Academy Credits Weekly Testing with Low Coronavirus Numbers

Latest News

Back to Learning

Colorado College Going Fully Remote Following Coronavirus Quarantines

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:01 PM MDT
|
Colorado College Going Fully Remote Following Coronavirus Quarantines

Local

D-60 students and staff head back to school

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:26 PM MDT
|
By Nicole Heins
D-60 schools in the city of Pueblo head back to school, with precautions in place to keep students and staff safe.

Back to Learning

Local teacher talks challenges when trying to teach hands-on courses virtually

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 2:35 PM MDT
|
By Ashley Franco
One high school teacher tells us how she is completely revamping her class while teaching online.

Back to Learning

Frontier Elementary School returning to in person after confirmed COVID-19 case

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 12:05 PM MDT
|
By Ashley Franco
Elementary school to re-open after being closed for COVID-19 concerns.

Local

Nearly 50 from Woodland Park High School quarantined over COVID-19 case

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:00 PM MDT
|
By Erin Prater
A Woodland Park High School student who has COVID-19 attended school Wednesday after telling staff he or she had tested negative — and now nearly 50 students and staffers are in quarantine, the district’s superintendent said Friday.

Back to Learning

District 2 makes change to in-person learning for middle and high school students

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:20 AM MDT
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Harrison School District 2 is again modifying its approach to learning in this unusual pandemic year.