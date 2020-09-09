Advertisement

Southbound I-25 closed at North Academy due to crash

(MGN)
By Adam Atchison
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:32 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police have closed the southbound lanes of I-25 at North Academy Blvd. due to a crash near Woodmen and I-25.

A dump truck is reportedly laying on its side in the southbound lanes.

According to police, southbound traffic is being diverted onto North Academy. There’s no word on how long the closure will last.

Stay with KKTV for updates.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

