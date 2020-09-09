SHARE IF YOU CARE: Food drive donations needed in Colorado Springs and Pueblo on Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado feeds thousands of people each year, and you can help the organization in their goal of ending hunger in our community.

The inaugural Hunger Action Day Community-Wide Food Drive is taking place on Wednesday in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo. There are several ways you can help, including food donations, monetary donations or you even have the option of starting your own fundraiser.

WHAT IS NEEDED:

If you’d like to donate food, Care and Share is accepting the following items:

-peanut butter

-canned vegetables and fruit

-boxed goods

-packaged snacks

WHEN:

Thursday, Sept. 10 from 8 to 10 a.m. and 3 to 5 p.m.

WHERE (2 locations):

- COLORADO SPRINGS, 2605 Preamble Point

-PUEBLO, 100 Greenhorn Drive

WHAT IF I CAN’T DONATE ON THURSDAY?

Click here to donate money or become a fundraiser.

