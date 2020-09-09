Advertisement

Local man receives life-saving kidney donation from friend

Audrey Holgren and Alex Eastman in the hospital after the donation.
Audrey Holgren and Alex Eastman in the hospital after the donation.(Alexander Eastman)
By Megan Hiler
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:49 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A Colorado Springs man is alive today, because a friend of his gave him another chance at life.

Alexander Eastman received a kidney exactly one year ago on Wednesday from his close friend Audrey Holmgren.

But the reality is a lot of people die waiting for a donation. That’s why these two doing their best to spread awareness.

“You’re saving someone’s life and that right there is the big picture," Holmgren said.

Audrey Holmgren and Alexander Eastman had known each other for six years when Audrey gave Alex the perfect gift.

“[She] stepped up to the plate and decided to donate," Eastman said. “Looking back, just seeing how I was before to now, it’s insane how much of a slump I was in.”

Alex had Kidney Disease, specifically Dense Deposit Disease, or C3 and needed a kidney to survive. Since getting it, he says he has no trace of the disease and both he and Holmgren are doing well.

With over 100,000 people on the organ donation waiting list, Eastman is one of the lucky ones. Here at 11 NEW, this cause is special to us. Just last year one of our reporters, Dustin Cuzick died of kidney failure. He spent nearly three years waiting on that list. He was only 36.

Eastman is one of the lucky ones, especially because Holmgren was a perfect match.

But if you want to help a loved one, but aren’t a match for them., you still have options.

“There’s something called the Paired Exhange Program and basically what happens is if you’re willing to donate to your friend, but you don’t have the same blood type so you guys through an organization,” Holmgren explained. “UCHealth does this. They pair you with two other people who have cross match, so the person that is willing donate on that other couple can donate to your friend and then you donate to the other person so that’s saving two lives."

The friends, and everyone here at KKTV hope sharing their story will inspire others to see if they are a match for someone waiting.

“It’s very important that this is out there, it’s something that is life or death," Holmgren added.

Next Sunday, Sept. 20th is the Virtual Kidney Walk. You can sign up or donate to the cause by clicking here.

For more information about paired organ donation, click here.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

SHARE IF YOU CARE: Food drive donations needed in Colorado Springs and Pueblo on Thursday

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Tony Keith
Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado feeds thousands of people each year, and you can help the organization in their goal of ending hunger in our community.

Local

Former Denver Bronco Aqib Talib announces retirement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A well-known athlete in Colorado announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Local

Crews battle house fire in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon, no injuries reported

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Crews were battling a house fire in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon on the north side of the city.

Coronavirus

Vaccine by Nov. 3? Halted study explains just how unlikely

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
AstraZeneca’s suspension of final testing of its potential COVID-19 vaccine while it investigates a volunteer’s illness shows there will be “no compromises” on safety in developing the shots, the chief of the National Institutes of Health told Congress on Wednesday.

Latest News

National

Trick-or-treating not allowed in Los Angeles County this Halloween due to coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CBS News
Instead, the L.A. County Department of Public Health suggests people celebrate with online parties or contests, Halloween movie nights at drive-in theaters, Halloween themed meals at outdoor restaurants, Halloween art installations at outdoor museums, and home and yard decorations.

Forecast

Cold & cloudy today

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 9.9.20

Sports

CHSAA will not change calendar to allow more sports this fall

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KKTV
The Colorado High School Activities Association unanimously voted not to make any changes to the 2020-21 sports calendar

State

Coming soon: New app will tell you if you’ve been near someone with COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jenna Middaugh and Lindsey Grewe
The state of Colorado is hoping to roll out this very 21st-century pandemic tool as early as the end of this month.

Forecast

Cold Wednesday

Updated: 10 hours ago
Cold Wednesday

National

‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ will end in 2021

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The series became a pop culture sensation and gave rise to a new kind of fame born of reality TV. It also was the launch pad for several family members' fashion and beauty business empires.