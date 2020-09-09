Local man receives life-saving kidney donation from friend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A Colorado Springs man is alive today, because a friend of his gave him another chance at life.

Alexander Eastman received a kidney exactly one year ago on Wednesday from his close friend Audrey Holmgren.

But the reality is a lot of people die waiting for a donation. That’s why these two doing their best to spread awareness.

“You’re saving someone’s life and that right there is the big picture," Holmgren said.

Audrey Holmgren and Alexander Eastman had known each other for six years when Audrey gave Alex the perfect gift.

“[She] stepped up to the plate and decided to donate," Eastman said. “Looking back, just seeing how I was before to now, it’s insane how much of a slump I was in.”

Alex had Kidney Disease, specifically Dense Deposit Disease, or C3 and needed a kidney to survive. Since getting it, he says he has no trace of the disease and both he and Holmgren are doing well.

With over 100,000 people on the organ donation waiting list, Eastman is one of the lucky ones. Here at 11 NEW, this cause is special to us. Just last year one of our reporters, Dustin Cuzick died of kidney failure. He spent nearly three years waiting on that list. He was only 36.

Eastman is one of the lucky ones, especially because Holmgren was a perfect match.

But if you want to help a loved one, but aren’t a match for them., you still have options.

“There’s something called the Paired Exhange Program and basically what happens is if you’re willing to donate to your friend, but you don’t have the same blood type so you guys through an organization,” Holmgren explained. “UCHealth does this. They pair you with two other people who have cross match, so the person that is willing donate on that other couple can donate to your friend and then you donate to the other person so that’s saving two lives."

The friends, and everyone here at KKTV hope sharing their story will inspire others to see if they are a match for someone waiting.

“It’s very important that this is out there, it’s something that is life or death," Holmgren added.

Next Sunday, Sept. 20th is the Virtual Kidney Walk. You can sign up or donate to the cause by clicking here.

For more information about paired organ donation, click here.

Are you considering giving a kidney to someone in need? https://t.co/E1Jv8WVyjZ — National Kidney Foundation (@nkf) September 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.