Former Denver Bronco Aqib Talib announces retirement
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:04 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(KKTV) - A well-known athlete in Colorado announced his retirement on Wednesday.
Corner Aqib Talib was part of the Denver Broncos “No Fly Zone” defense when they won Super Bowl 50 in 2015. As a Bronco, Talib made four Pro Bowl appearances. He was eventually traded to the Rams in 2018 before he was taken in by the Miami Dolphins. While on the Dolphins, Talib spent all of his time on the injured reserve list.
Talib took to Twitter to share an interview he did earlier in the day:
