Advertisement

Former Denver Bronco Aqib Talib announces retirement

Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) takes a knee prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) takes a knee prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)(Jack Dempsey | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:04 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KKTV) - A well-known athlete in Colorado announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Corner Aqib Talib was part of the Denver Broncos “No Fly Zone” defense when they won Super Bowl 50 in 2015. As a Bronco, Talib made four Pro Bowl appearances. He was eventually traded to the Rams in 2018 before he was taken in by the Miami Dolphins. While on the Dolphins, Talib spent all of his time on the injured reserve list.

Talib took to Twitter to share an interview he did earlier in the day:

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Crews battle house fire in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Crews were battling a house fire in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon on the north side of the city.

Coronavirus

NIH: Halted vaccine study shows ‘no compromises’ on safety

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
AstraZeneca’s suspension of final testing of its potential COVID-19 vaccine while it investigates a volunteer’s illness shows there will be “no compromises” on safety in developing the shots, the chief of the National Institutes of Health told Congress on Wednesday.

National

Trick-or-treating not allowed in Los Angeles County this Halloween due to coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CBS News
Instead, the L.A. County Department of Public Health suggests people celebrate with online parties or contests, Halloween movie nights at drive-in theaters, Halloween themed meals at outdoor restaurants, Halloween art installations at outdoor museums, and home and yard decorations.

Forecast

Cold & cloudy today

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 9.9.20

Latest News

Sports

CHSAA will not change calendar to allow more sports this fall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KKTV
The Colorado High School Activities Association unanimously voted not to make any changes to the 2020-21 sports calendar

State

Coming soon: New app will tell you if you’ve been near someone with COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jenna Middaugh and Lindsey Grewe
The state of Colorado is hoping to roll out this very 21st-century pandemic tool as early as the end of this month.

Forecast

Cold Wednesday

Updated: 8 hours ago
Cold Wednesday

National

‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ will end in 2021

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The series became a pop culture sensation and gave rise to a new kind of fame born of reality TV. It also was the launch pad for several family members' fashion and beauty business empires.

National

With 7 dead, California pot ranch is tied to organized crime

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The crime scene was discovered around 12:30 a.m. Monday when Riverside County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a residence in the community of Aguanga about 50 miles north of San Diego.

Sports

AP source: Broncos star Von Miller sustains serious ankle injury

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and KKTV
Broncos star Von Miller sustains serious ankle injury