Crews battle house fire in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were battling a house fire in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon on the north side of the city.

The house is located in the 1300 block of Hamstead Court just south of Garden of the Gods Road to the west of I-25 close to the Kissing Camels Golf Course. At about 2 p.m. firefighters shared a photo of the house with flames visible on the roof.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.