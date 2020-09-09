Advertisement

Coming soon: New app will tell you if you’ve been near someone with COVID-19

(WCAX)
By Jenna Middaugh and Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:15 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Been exposed to someone with COVID-19? There will soon be an app for that!

The state of Colorado is hoping to roll out this very 21st-century pandemic tool as early as the end of this month.

Called “Exposure Notification Notice," or “EN Express” for short, this app will exchange information through Bluetooth with the phones of people nearby and will send alerts if one of those people tested positive for the coronavirus.

The state assured the public Tuesday it’s completely anonymous and identities will be protected.

“Your location is not tracked. It’s not recorded. It’s not ever logged. It doesn’t get saved in any way, shape or form,” said Sarah Tuneburg with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

If you have the app, it will exchange tokens through Bluetooth with the phones of people nearby. The tokens don’t record where you are or who you are.

“They are time stamped. They won’t know where you were when you got that token, won’t know whose phone you were near, just exchanges them back and forth, and that is the only thing that is stored, and it’s only stored for 14 days. After 14 days, it’s automatically erased," Tuneburg said.

If you test positive for COVID-19, you’ll be given a password that you enter into the app. The app will then notify the phones of people you were near and them a notification that they should be tested. If you were near someone with the virus who enters that password, then you’ll be on the receiving end of that notification.

The state is working with Apple and Google to have the app ready for both iPhones and Androids by late September.

“It’s late in coming to us in America, but Colorado will be one of those first states to move forward in partnership with Google and Apple,” Tuneburg said.

