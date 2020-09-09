Advertisement

CHSAA will not change calendar to allow more sports this fall

The Colorado High School Activities Association unanimously voted not to make any changes to the 2020-21 sports calendar.
CHSAA TENNIS
By KKTV
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:40 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado High School Activities Association voted unanimously Tuesday night not to make any changes to the 2020-21 sports calendar on Tuesday.

The calendar was approved on August 4th, 2020. CHSAA decided then that high-risk contact sports including football would not begin until the spring of 2021. It’s in response to the covid-19 pandemic. The goal is to keep students and staff safe from the virus.

The association then said Monday they were considering a 180 and allowing football and other contact sports to resume play after all.

The board of directors met during a meeting last night to talk about amending the calendar in response to Gov. Jared Polis stating he would work with CHSAA and find a way to restart fall sports. They released a statement Wednesday stating their decision not to amend the calendar.

The governor’s office released a statement following CHSAA’s announcement:

“I have said from the beginning that it will take all of us - people at home, local communities, governments, businesses, and organizations working together to crush the spread of this virus. Our administration was looking forward to allowing more student-athletes to begin their season this Fall, but if the CHSAA board unanimously agrees that they should delay their season until the Spring in an effort to ensure that they are better prepared to protect the safety of student-athletes then our administration fully respects that decision. The important thing is that every CHSAA sanctioned athletic team sport will occur this school year giving kids the opportunity to learn important skills by participating in team sports.”

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

