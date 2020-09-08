Woman suspected of killing Gannon Stauch is found competent to stand trial

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The case against a woman accused of killing her own stepson is moving forward.

In a court appearance on Tuesday, we learned that a state hospital found Letecia Stauch competent to stand trial. Her defense requested a second mental health evaluation. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 12. The first mental evaluation was conducted at the Colorado State Mental Health Institute in Pueblo. The second evaluation will be conducted by Dr. Jackie Grimmett of Colorado Springs.

Stauch is facing a slew of charges including first-degree murder for allegedly killing Gannon Stauch in January. Gannon was only 11 at the time of his death. Gannon’s remains were found in Florida back in March.

You can read the redacted arrest papers by clicking here.

A #LeteciaStauch update in court for the murder of #GannonStauch.



. State Hosptial DID find her competent to stand trial.



. Defense is asking for a SECOND evaluation, due in 63 days.



. DA’s office expected this. No argument. — Spencer Wilson (@Spencer_WNews) September 8, 2020

Timeline on the case

“Everything now is taking longer than it was 5-6 months ago.”- Judge Werner talking about obstacles moving forward. @4thJudicialDA tells me even with these set backs, they’re not surprised it’s taking this long to make progress. — Spencer Wilson (@Spencer_WNews) September 8, 2020

Monday, Jan. 27

- 6:55 p.m., El Paso County Sheriff’s Office dispatch receives call of a runaway child, 6600 block of Mandan Drive in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood.

- 7:32 p.m., Gannon Stauch entered into state and national databases as active runaway

- Last seen between 3 and 4 p.m. on the 27th

- Nothing found on initial search

Tuesday, Jan. 28

- 12:29 p.m., case turned over to EPSO investigators

- Detectives conduct interviews, collect surveillance, follow up on additional leads

- Arrest affidavit says this was the day Stauch hid Gannon’s body in an area north of Palmer Lake in Douglas County. She would allegedly return to this spot over the next few days to make sure his remains were hidden.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

- Investigation continues

Thursday, Jan. 30

- Upgrade case from runaway to endangered missing child

- EPSO requests resources from NCMEC and FBI Crimes Abduction Rapid Deployment Team

Friday, Jan. 31

- Letecia Stauch speaks exclusively to 11 News reporter Spencer Wilson. She leaves for South Carolina shortly after this interview.

Monday, Feb. 3

- Neighbor comes forward with home surveillance video showing a driver and passenger getting into a truck the day Gannon went missing, and only one person returning hours later.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

- 4th Judicial District Attorney Dan May is first seen at the Stauch home.

Thursday, Feb. 13

- Search for Gannon moves into Douglas County.

Friday, Feb. 21

- Douglas County search suspended. Sheriff’s office says there remains the potential for search efforts to start up any time.

Monday, March 2

- Letecia Stauch arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Wednesday, March 4

- Stauch allegedly attacked a deputy and was held in a Kansas jail, according to a source.

Thursday, March 5

- Stauch arrives in Colorado Springs for a video advisement hearing.

Wednesday, March 11

- Stauch makes her first physical appearance in El Paso County court. Proceedings were attended by Gannon’s parents and was standing room only.

Friday, March 20

- Authorities announced they believe they found the remains of Gannon in Florida and file new charges against Stauch.

Thursday, April 2:

- Stauch’s arrest papers leak online.

Tuesday, May 5:

- Authorities announce a paralegal for the Brighton City Attorney’s Office is facing misdemeanor charges for allegedly leaking the Stauch affidavit.

Tuesday, May 19:

- Attorneys for Stauch file a pair of motions calling for her preliminary hearing to be pushed back, as well as possibly allowing her to bond out of jail so that she is able to have video and phone access with counsel from the safety of her home."

Thursday, May 28:

- The judge agrees to push back Stauch’s hearing. Stauch’s attorneys are told that if they wished to proceed with the motion concerning bond, they must be ready to present evidence at the next court date.

Thursday, June 4:

- Stauch is in court on escape charges after second arrest affidavit alleges she was plotting to break out of the El Paso County jail.

Friday, June 5:

- Mental evaluation ordered for Stauch.

Tuesday, Sept. 8:

-Announced in a court appearance that Stauch is competent to stand trial. The evaluation was done by a state hospital. Her defense requested a second evaluation.

