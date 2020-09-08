WATCH: 11 Breaking News Center coverage Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Breaking News Center
By KKTV
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:50 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - We’re expanding our 11 News coverage with the “KKTV 11 Breaking News Center” starting on Sept. 8!

Click here to watch a live online newscast Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. In addition to the online newscasts, we will be delivering any breaking news events in this stream throughout the day. We’re covering the latest news stories on the southern side of our state, from all over Colorado, across our country, and around the world.

The 11 Breaking News Center is hosted by digital anchor Jon Wiener. Click here to read more about his background.

Latest News

Local

District 12 6th-12th graders return to in-person learning

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Henry
More preteens and teens in Colorado Springs are returning to in-person classes Tuesday.

Forecast

Winter Storm Tuesday through Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 9.8.20

Forecast

Snow Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Snow through Wednesday morning

Local

Classical Academy Central campus closed due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Classical Academy Elementary central campus will be closed to all staff and students Tuesday, September 8, and Wednesday, September 9.

Local

Semi hauling roof shingles goes through guardrail on Highway 115

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Semi goes through guardrail on Highway 115 Monday evening.

National

Dog food recall issued over potentially dangerous levels of mold byproduct

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
Sunshine Mills, Inc. has issued a recall on some of its dog food due to potentially high levels of a mold byproduct.

Local

Thanks for sharing and caring! 11 News viewers help return memorial dog tag found at Springs grocery store to the rightful owner

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A member of our community reached out to 11 News this week hoping to help track down the rightful owner of what appears to be a memorial dog tag.

Forecast

Snow on the way

Updated: 21 hours ago
Snow chances ahead

State

Driver kills person on electric scooter, flees scene

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A driver crashed into two people riding electric scooters in downtown Denver Monday morning, fatally injuring one person before fleeing the scene.

News

WATCH: Family speaks out after devastating house fire

Updated: 23 hours ago
A family shares their story after losing everything in a house fire.