Semi goes through guardrail on highway 115

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is investigating a semi that drove through a guardrail on Highway 115 near mile marker 35 on Monday afternoon. State Patrol says a grass fire was started after the crash but is now under control.

The driver was not injured and a tow truck is on the way to remove the semi.

Crews say the road should reopen soon.

We will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.

