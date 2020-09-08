Advertisement

Semi goes through guardrail on Highway 115

By KKTV
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:53 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is investigating a semi that drove through a guardrail on Highway 115 near mile marker 35 on Monday afternoon. State Patrol says a grass fire was started after the crash but is now under control.

The driver was not injured and a tow truck is on the way to remove the semi.

Crews say the road should reopen soon.

We will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.

