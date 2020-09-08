George, Leonard lead Clippers to 113-107 win over Nuggets

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Paul George scored 32 points, Kawhi Leonard added 23 along with a big late block and the dynamic duo helped the Los Angeles Clippers rally in the fourth quarter for a 113-107 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal series.

Leonard did a little bit of everything as he grabbed 14 rebounds and dished out six assists. He also had two blocks, including one late on a shot by Jamal Murray at the rim. Los Angeles grabbed a 2-1 lead in the series.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers called a timeout to calm down the Clippers with 8:29 left and trailing 97-90. Fueled by defense, Los Angeles went on a 14-4 run to take a 104-101 lead. Nikola Jokic had 32 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for Denver.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)