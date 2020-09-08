Advertisement

George, Leonard lead Clippers to 113-107 win over Nuggets

Clippers take 2-1 series lead
NUGGETS CLIPPERS
NUGGETS CLIPPERS(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Paul George scored 32 points, Kawhi Leonard added 23 along with a big late block and the dynamic duo helped the Los Angeles Clippers rally in the fourth quarter for a 113-107 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal series.

Leonard did a little bit of everything as he grabbed 14 rebounds and dished out six assists. He also had two blocks, including one late on a shot by Jamal Murray at the rim. Los Angeles grabbed a 2-1 lead in the series.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers called a timeout to calm down the Clippers with 8:29 left and trailing 97-90. Fueled by defense, Los Angeles went on a 14-4 run to take a 104-101 lead. Nikola Jokic had 32 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for Denver. 

