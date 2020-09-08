District 12 6th-12th graders return to in-person learning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More preteens and teens in Colorado Springs are returning to in-person classes Tuesday.

District 12 is bringing back sixth through 12th graders for the first time in six months. Younger students returned to school at the start of the school year three weeks ago, but prior to Tuesday, the older grades were strictly doing online classes.

Older kids returning to campus brings new challenges for the district, as that age group is more likely to catch the coronavirus than younger students. One thing Cheyenne Mountain High School is doing is making foot traffic in its hallways one way only. There are signs up in the hallways, and teachers will be enforcing it.

Another is taking advantage of the campus’ ample outdoor space to allow for social distancing during classes and lunch -- though that plan has already been thrown a curveball with a rare summer snowstorm occurring on the same day kids are returning to school.

“We actually have garage doors that will be open to allow airflow into the cafeteria, and we have a great courtyard area that on nice days -- and fortunately, here in Colorado we have a lot of them -- the students will be able to eat outside and social distance with open air,” said school principal Carrie Brenner.

With the cold, the school is instead Tuesday allowing some students to eat in the library to help spread things out.

Students seem ready to be back on campus; the district said that families were given the option at the start of the school year to continue with an online curriculum, and while about 20 percent of students opted for that, the vast majority chose to return.

Teachers are ready too.

“I will be so glad to see my students again and to have my students back in class,” said math teacher Connie Woolley. “I will be happy and my classroom will be a happy classroom again.”

The district says they are ready to switch back to remote learning for everyone if the need arises.

