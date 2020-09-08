Colorado governor announces fans will be allowed at Broncos games starting Sept. 27

DENVER Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced on Tuesday that fans are expected to be allowed at Broncos games starting Sept. 27.

The Broncos are scheduled to play the Buccaneers that day. About 5,700 fans will be allowed at the game, close to 7.5 percent capacity with more than 76,000 seats at Empower Field at Mile High.

The seating will be organized and sold in “Pods” with a number of COVID-19 precautions in place. According to the Broncos, all season ticket members will automatically be entered into a “weighted lottery” system. Click here for more information on how tickets will be handled from the Denver Broncos website.

Gov. Jared Polis announced some fans will be allowed at Broncos games starting Sept. 27 (About 5,700,) He was still speaking live at about 1 p.m.

