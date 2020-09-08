Advertisement

Classical Academy Central campus closed due to COVID-19 concerns

By KKTV
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:32 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Classical Academy Elementary central campus will be closed to all staff and students Tuesday, September 8, and Wednesday, September 9 due to multiple students and staff displaying symptoms associated with COVID-19.

In a news release sent to families the school says “following Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment guidelines we must evaluate symptoms resolution and/or receive results of associated COVID-19 testing prior to affected students/staff returning to school.” So far no one associated with the school has tested positive.

The next two days the school will be cleaned and administration will assess symptoms resolution, receive test results, and assess substitute teacher coverage across multiple grades.

A few classes and teachers/ staff may be quarantined longer, and those families will be contacted Tuesday or Wednesday with more information. All students will be contacted by their teachers tomorrow regarding assignments, homework, and associated instruction.

We will update this article as we get more information.

