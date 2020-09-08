CHSAA considers resuming football, other fall sports

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado High School Athletic Association is considering a 180, possibly allowing football and other contact sports to resume play in the fall despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green released a statement Monday, confirming rumors that state officials were working with health experts to reconsider the fall sports season.

Blanford-Green’s statement:

“In recent weeks, we have seen reconsideration at the Association, school district and conference level regarding the resuming fall sports, especially football,” Green said. “We also hear those who are advocating for a reconsideration of the 2020-21 sport calendar.”

“We continue to work collaboratively with our state, health and educational officials. We’re monitoring information from other states to see if it’s applicable to reconsiderations in Colorado.

“Over the course of the past week, this has prompted conversations at the state level to see if some outdoor fall sports could resume under the state safety guidelines, including variances that would be needed to make this happen. We appreciate their willingness to keep the dialogue open.

“Our office will continue to provide further updates if any changes occur with the 2020-21 activities calendar.”

In early August, CHSAA announced all fall contact sports would be moved to 2021, moving football games to March-April with a condensed schedule. The move prompted an outcry on social media, with many schools and teams pushing the #LetCOPlay hashtag. Schools pointed to other states with similar COVID-19 numbers that started the 2020 football season on time.

No official decision has been made from CHSAA to adjust the current sports calendar. Currently only cross country, softball, boys golf, and boys tennis is being played in the Season “A” calendar from Aug. 6 to Oct. 17.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.