Advertisement

Voice of the consumer: Help with utility bills; suspicious call

Jenna Middaugh
Jenna Middaugh(KKTV)
By Jenna Middaugh
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:49 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The coronavirus pandemic has hit a lot of families hard. Many are struggling to pay their bills.

In March, Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order to temporarily stop utility companies from disconnecting service during the pandemic. In June, that order expired, which means now, power and water can be cut off if a household doesn’t pay.

If you’re in a tough financial situation and aren’t sure whether you can pay your utility bill, there is help.

The Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC) recommends first reaching out to your electric or gas company.

“Most utilities will work with customers who are having difficulties in paying their bills to make payment arrangements, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” a news release from the PUC stated. “The payment arrangements can spread payments across multiple months, giving customers the opportunity to become current.”

If you feel your utility company is not working with you, you can call 303-894-2070.

Some people also might be eligible for help through Colorado’s Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) or Energy Outreach Colorado. You can call 1-866-HEAT-HELP (1-866-432-8435) to see if you’re eligible and to apply.

Remember, you can always call the Pikes Peak United Way for help with food, housing, clothing, transportation and many other needs. The referral hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Just call 211.

This week, I also want to let you know about a possible scam someone reported to me. A few weeks ago, I warned you about fraudsters who might be posing as contact tracers to steal your personal information.

Contact tracers work with local health departments to call people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus. They will ask some personal questions about your medical history, but legitimate contact tracers will never ask for banking or financial information.

I spoke with a man who received a call very similar to this. The person on the other line said they were conducting a survey about the coronavirus and asked the man several questions, like if he knew anyone who had the virus, if he felt safe and if he had insurance to cover anything associated with COVID-19.

Along with those seemingly harmless questions, the man told me the person on the phone also asked him a few questions that did not seem to apply to the pandemic, like what type of computer he has.

He was also offered a $20 voucher but was not told why. Eventually, the man hung up because he felt like the people on the other line were just trying to access his computer to steal his information or money.

Many scammers try to swindle people out of money this way. Be very cautious about giving anyone over the phone access to your personal computer.

Please continue to let me know about any suspicious phone calls or emails you get. You can also report scams, fraud and price gouging to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office. The consumer hotline number is 800-222-4444.

Click here to read the original column on gazette.com.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Colorado continues reversal of summer surge, but state officials warn lax Labor Day could undo gains

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
There is some worry that cases could rise again following this Labor Day weekend, similar to what happened after Father’s Day and the Fourth of July.

Forecast

Winter whiplash this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 9.6.20

Local

CBI looking for missing 12-year-old

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KKTV
CBI issues endangered missing alert for 12-year-old Dorian Ortiz.

Local

Unlicensed driver crashes relative’s car into Pueblo liquor store

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Police found the car sticking halfway out of the wall at Lake Pueblo Liquors just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

Latest News

Crime

1 shot in drive-by on Pueblo’s east side

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Police are looking for the suspects in a drive-by shooting that injured one early Sunday morning.

National

California wildfire traps hundreds of campers in national forest

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 200 people were rescued from a California campground by military helicopter, including two who were severely injured in one of three fast-spreading wildfires that sent people fleeing.

National

Sheriff: 5 boats sank in Texas Trump parade, no injuries

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and KKTV
A spokesperson for the Travis County sheriff’s office in Texas says “several” boats sank Saturday while taking part in a parade in support of President Donald Trump.

Sports

Nuggets lead wire-to-wire, top Clippers to tie series at 1

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:40 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Jamal Murray scored 27 points, Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 18 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets never trailed on the way to beating the Los Angeles Clippers 110-101 in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinal series.

Local

New winner crowned at World Slopper Eating Championship

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:29 PM MDT
|
By Megan Hiler
COVID-19 may have postponed a lot of our favoirte events here, but Pueblo’s slopper eating contest was not one of them.

Local

Positive COVID-19 at Goodnight Elementary School

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 5:56 PM MDT
|
By Nicole Heins
One confirmed case of COVID-19 at Goodnight Elementary School in D-60.