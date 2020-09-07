SHARE IF YOU CARE: What is believed to be a memorial dog tag found at a Colorado Springs grocery store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A member of our community reached out to 11 News this week hoping to help track down the rightful owner of what appears to be a memorial dog tag.

The 11 News viewer explained the dog tag was found at a King Soopers along Stetson Hills Boulevard about three weeks ago. The store is just off of Powers Boulevard. The viewer went the extra mile to search for obituaries in an attempt to find the family or owner of the tag. The name on the tag reads “F. Dwuane Pettit.” We are choosing to not share the dates printed on the tag in an attempt to find the rightful owner.

The viewer added the tag is currently at the lost and found inside the store at 6030 Stetson Hills Boulevard.

If this tag belongs to you, you’re asked to email Tony Keith at AKeith@kktv.com or call 719-578-0000.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.