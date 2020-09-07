Advertisement

SHARE IF YOU CARE: What is believed to be a memorial dog tag found at a Colorado Springs grocery store

What appears to be a memorial dog tag was found at a Colorado Springs grocery store. The person who found it wants to track down the rightful owner.
What appears to be a memorial dog tag was found at a Colorado Springs grocery store. The person who found it wants to track down the rightful owner.(11 News Viewer Kris)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 2:33 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A member of our community reached out to 11 News this week hoping to help track down the rightful owner of what appears to be a memorial dog tag.

The 11 News viewer explained the dog tag was found at a King Soopers along Stetson Hills Boulevard about three weeks ago. The store is just off of Powers Boulevard. The viewer went the extra mile to search for obituaries in an attempt to find the family or owner of the tag. The name on the tag reads “F. Dwuane Pettit.” We are choosing to not share the dates printed on the tag in an attempt to find the rightful owner.

The viewer added the tag is currently at the lost and found inside the store at 6030 Stetson Hills Boulevard.

If this tag belongs to you, you’re asked to email Tony Keith at AKeith@kktv.com or call 719-578-0000.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Dog food recall issued over potentially dangerous levels of mold byproduct

Updated: 1 hours ago
Sunshine Mills, Inc. has issued a recall on some of its dog food due to potentially high levels of a mold byproduct.

Forecast

Winter returns this week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sydney Jackson
Forecast 9.7.20

Forecast

Snow on the way

Updated: 1 hours ago
Snow chances ahead

State

Driver kills person on electric scooter, flees scene

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A driver crashed into two people riding electric scooters in downtown Denver Monday morning, fatally injuring one person before fleeing the scene.

Latest News

News

WATCH: Family speaks out after devastating house fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
A family shares their story after losing everything in a house fire.

News

WATCH: Deciding when to keep kids home

Updated: 4 hours ago

Back to Learning

Is it a runny nose or is it COVID? Doctor, school nurse weigh in on when to keep your child home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Melissa Henry and Lindsey Grewe
When is that runny nose something else? 11 News asked a doctor and school nurse how parents can make that judgment call whether or not to keep your child home from school.

Crime

MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Sept. 7

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A man accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer is on this week’s “Monday’s Most Wanted.”

State

Cameron Peak Fire explodes in size, now 59,000 acres and 6th-largest in state history

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A wildfire raging west of Fort Collins exploded over the weekend, gaining tens of thousands of acres and raining ash across parts of northern Colorado.

Local

1 killed in interstate crash south of Colorado Springs

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A driver was killed Monday morning after crashing on the interstate just south of Colorado Springs.