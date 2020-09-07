MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Sept. 7

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer is on this week’s “Monday’s Most Wanted.”

Jacob Saunders, 23, is described as a white, 5-foot-9 and 125-pound male with brown hair and blue eyes. In addition to assault on a peace officer charges, he faces a laundry list of other charges, including vehicular eluding, criminal mischief, criminal impersonation, DUI, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Trevon Arnell is accused of burglary, assault and felony menacing. He also faces DUI charges. The 20-year-old is described as a 5-foot-11 Black male, weighs 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Ericka Sanchez, 29, is wanted on several charges including car theft, identity theft and criminal impersonation. Sanchez is described as white, 5-foot-6, 135 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Laray Fowler is wanted on robbery charges and for allegedly failing to appear in court. The 34-year-old is described as a 5-foot-7, 145-pound Black woman with black hair and brown eyes.

Brandon Holmquist, 29, is wanted on a laundry list of charges including kidnapping, theft, assault, criminal mischief, child abuse and weapons possession. Holmquist is described as a 5-foot-9, 160-pound white man with brown hair and hazel eyes.

