Driver kills person on electric scooter, flees scene

DENVER (KKTV) - A driver crashed into two people riding electric scooters in downtown Denver Monday morning, fatally injuring one person before fleeing the scene.

Denver police are now searching for the suspect, driving what is believed to be a 2005-2010 silver two-door Chevy Cobalt.

Police say the driver was speeding when it collided with the two scooters at the intersection of Arapahoe and 14th streets; one rider was thrown onto the sidewalk and died at the scene. The car kept going and was last seen heading westbound on Arapahoe towards southbound Speer Boulevard.

The surviving rider suffered serious injuries.

The suspect vehicle is expected to have damage to the front grill, hood and windshield area. Police say it will be missing the exterior mirror cover from the passenger side.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

