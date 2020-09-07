Advertisement

Driver kills person on electric scooter, flees scene

Denver police released this photo of the car involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Sept. 7, 2020.
Denver police released this photo of the car involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Sept. 7, 2020.(Denver Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 12:28 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - A driver crashed into two people riding electric scooters in downtown Denver Monday morning, fatally injuring one person before fleeing the scene.

Denver police are now searching for the suspect, driving what is believed to be a 2005-2010 silver two-door Chevy Cobalt.

Police say the driver was speeding when it collided with the two scooters at the intersection of Arapahoe and 14th streets; one rider was thrown onto the sidewalk and died at the scene. The car kept going and was last seen heading westbound on Arapahoe towards southbound Speer Boulevard.

The surviving rider suffered serious injuries.

The suspect vehicle is expected to have damage to the front grill, hood and windshield area. Police say it will be missing the exterior mirror cover from the passenger side.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Winter returns this week

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Sydney Jackson
Forecast 9.7.20

Forecast

Snow on the way

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Snow chances ahead

News

WATCH: Family speaks out after devastating house fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
A family shares their story after losing everything in a house fire.

News

WATCH: Deciding when to keep kids home

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

Local

Is it a runny nose or is it COVID? Doctor, school nurse weigh in on when to keep your child home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Melissa Henry and Lindsey Grewe
When is that runny nose something else? 11 News asked a doctor and school nurse how parents can make that judgment call whether or not to keep your child home from school.

Crime

MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Sept. 7

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A man accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer is on this week’s “Monday’s Most Wanted.”

State

Cameron Peak Fire explodes in size, now 59,000 acres and 6th-largest in state history

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A wildfire raging west of Fort Collins exploded over the weekend, gaining tens of thousands of acres and raining ash across parts of northern Colorado.

Local

1 killed in interstate crash south of Colorado Springs

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A driver was killed Monday morning after crashing on the interstate just south of Colorado Springs.

Forecast

Winter returns Tuesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
Snow on the way

Local

Voice of the consumer: Help with utility bills; suspicious call

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jenna Middaugh
If you’re in a tough financial situation and aren’t sure whether you can pay your utility bill, there is help.