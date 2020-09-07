Advertisement

Colorado continues reversal of summer surge, but state officials warn lax Labor Day could undo gains


By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:44 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After a tumultuous summer which saw cases spike dramatically, reaching levels not seen since the previous peak in April, coronavirus cases appear to be trending in the right direction in Colorado.

“This past month has been a good month in Colorado,” said Gov. Jared Polis in a news briefing Sept. 3. “Earlier this week, we hit our lowest percentage positivity yet, around 2 percent. Put things in perspective: Back in March, we were seeing positivity rates of 15 to 20 percent.”

A positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive versus the number of people tested overall.

But there is some worry that cases could rise again following this Labor Day weekend, similar to what happened after Father’s Day and the Fourth of July.

“The minute responsible and smart behaviors let up [is] the minute it’ll come roaring back. ... Unfortunately, it only takes a few bad apples, a few bad decisions to set a whole community back.”

As seen on the below chart, Colorado experienced its first and most severe peak in cases in April, then began steadily declining, hitting an all-time low in mid-June. Around the time of Father’s Day (June 21), cases began climbing again, culminating in the state’s second peak in late July.

covid

Since then, the governor has instated a mask mandate and an earlier last call for alcohol, and cases have been dropping again.

He’s imploring the public to continue to make good choices this Labor Day.

“All of this good news could be wiped out if people are reckless and careless over a long holiday weekend. ... We need to continue to build upon this progress that we’ve made. Now is not the time to party.”

