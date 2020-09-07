Advertisement

Cameron Peak Fire explodes in size, now 59,000 acres and 6th-largest in state history

Cameron Peak Fire on Sept. 6, 2020.
Cameron Peak Fire on Sept. 6, 2020.(Official Cameron Peak Fire Facebook page)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:34 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KKTV) - A wildfire raging west of Fort Collins exploded over the weekend, gaining tens of thousands of acres and raining ash across parts of northern Colorado.

The Cameron Peak Fire ignited Aug. 13, one of four major wildfires burning across Colorado since the end of July. While firefighters have made significant gains on the Pine Gulch and Grizzly Creek fires in western Colorado, bringing them to 87 and 83 percent containment respectively, the Cameron Peak Fire remains just 5 percent contained. As of Monday morning, it has burned 59,051 acres and is the second-biggest wildfire currently burning in the state, as well as the sixth-largest ever. It was 26,000 acres at the start of the weekend.

The wildfire forced more evacuations over the weekend and shut down Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park Sunday due to heavy smoke and limited visibility. The fire has reportedly spread into the park, but officials have not said how much acreage in the park may be burning.

The National Weather Service out of Boulder reported a smoke plume up to 35,000 feet at one point Saturday.

According to the Fort Collins Coloradan, residents of Fort Collins complained of ash in their neighborhoods Saturday. The Coloradan says there were also reports of ash falling in Greeley and as far south as the Denver metro.

This video was taken by the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control multi-mission aircraft this afternoon. The...

Posted by Cameron Peak Fire on Sunday, September 6, 2020

The cause of the fire is under investigation but suspected to be human-caused.

Fire behavior is expected to decrease the first half of this week due to a rare summer snowstorm arriving in the state late Monday to early Tuesday. Fire officials said on the official fire website that 6-12 inches were expected to fall on the fire.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Is this stuffy nose COVID? Doctor, school nurse weigh in on when to keep your child home

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Henry and Lindsey Grewe
When is that runny nose something else? 11 News asked a doctor and school nurse how parents can make that judgment call whether or not to keep your child home from school.

Crime

MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Sept. 7

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A man accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer is on this week’s “Monday’s Most Wanted.”

Forecast

Winter returns this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sydney Jackson
Forecast 9.7.20

Local

1 killed in interstate crash south of Colorado Springs; southbound I-25 closed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A driver was killed Monday morning after crashing on the interstate just south of Colorado Springs.

Latest News

Forecast

Winter returns Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Snow on the way

Local

Voice of the consumer: Help with utility bills; suspicious call

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jenna Middaugh
If you’re in a tough financial situation and aren’t sure whether you can pay your utility bill, there is help.

State

Colorado continues reversal of summer surge, but state officials warn lax Labor Day could undo gains

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
There is some worry that cases could rise again following this Labor Day weekend, similar to what happened after Father’s Day and the Fourth of July.

State

CBI looking for missing 12-year-old

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KKTV
CBI issues endangered missing alert for 12-year-old Dorian Ortiz.

Local

Unlicensed driver crashes relative’s car into Pueblo liquor store

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Police found the car sticking halfway out of the wall at Lake Pueblo Liquors just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

Crime

1 shot in drive-by on Pueblo’s east side

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Police are looking for the suspects in a drive-by shooting that injured one early Sunday morning.