Cameron Peak Fire explodes in size, now 59,000 acres and 6th-largest in state history

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KKTV) - A wildfire raging west of Fort Collins exploded over the weekend, gaining tens of thousands of acres and raining ash across parts of northern Colorado.

The Cameron Peak Fire ignited Aug. 13, one of four major wildfires burning across Colorado since the end of July. While firefighters have made significant gains on the Pine Gulch and Grizzly Creek fires in western Colorado, bringing them to 87 and 83 percent containment respectively, the Cameron Peak Fire remains just 5 percent contained. As of Monday morning, it has burned 59,051 acres and is the second-biggest wildfire currently burning in the state, as well as the sixth-largest ever. It was 26,000 acres at the start of the weekend.

Update on Colorado large fires; Cameron Peak fire is now the sixth largest in state history, currently at 59,051 acres. — RMACC (@RMACCinfo) September 7, 2020

The wildfire forced more evacuations over the weekend and shut down Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park Sunday due to heavy smoke and limited visibility. The fire has reportedly spread into the park, but officials have not said how much acreage in the park may be burning.

The National Weather Service out of Boulder reported a smoke plume up to 35,000 feet at one point Saturday.

Cross-section from Cameron Peak Fire this afternoon with Smoke Plume up to 35000 ft at one point.#cowx #cofire #CameronPeakFire pic.twitter.com/2vfMoVGf1L — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 6, 2020

According to the Fort Collins Coloradan, residents of Fort Collins complained of ash in their neighborhoods Saturday. The Coloradan says there were also reports of ash falling in Greeley and as far south as the Denver metro.

This video was taken by the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control multi-mission aircraft this afternoon. The... Posted by Cameron Peak Fire on Sunday, September 6, 2020

The cause of the fire is under investigation but suspected to be human-caused.

Fire behavior is expected to decrease the first half of this week due to a rare summer snowstorm arriving in the state late Monday to early Tuesday. Fire officials said on the official fire website that 6-12 inches were expected to fall on the fire.

