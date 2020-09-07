Broncos set 16-man practice squad

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. - After the 53-man roster was set Saturday, the Denver Broncos have signed an additional 16 players to their practice squad.

Cornerback De’Vante Bausby returns to the practice squad after seeing time during regular season games in 2019. Other additions include:

-QB Brett Rypien

-WR Trinity Benson

-WR Fred Brown

-OL Patrick Morris

-T Quinn Bailey

-T Darrin Paulo

-T Jake Rodgers

-RB LeVante Bellamy

-RB Jeremy Cox

-OLB Derrek Tuszka

-LB Josh Watson

-S Alijah Holder

-S P.J. Locke

-DL DeShawn Williams

CB Kevin Toliver, an undrafted free agent from Louisiana State is also joining the practice squad, according to Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post.

#Broncos signing CB Kevin Toliver to practice squad, as @BradBiggs just said. Former undrafted free agent from LSU. — Ryan O'Halloran (@ryanohalloran) September 6, 2020

The Broncos will host the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field Sep. 14th on Monday Night Football to open their 2020 season.

