Advertisement

Broncos set 16-man practice squad

Initial 53-man roster set Saturday
(KKCO)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:01 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. - After the 53-man roster was set Saturday, the Denver Broncos have signed an additional 16 players to their practice squad.

Cornerback De’Vante Bausby returns to the practice squad after seeing time during regular season games in 2019. Other additions include:

-QB Brett Rypien

-WR Trinity Benson

-WR Fred Brown

-OL Patrick Morris

-T Quinn Bailey

-T Darrin Paulo

-T Jake Rodgers

-RB LeVante Bellamy

-RB Jeremy Cox

-OLB Derrek Tuszka

-LB Josh Watson

-S Alijah Holder

-S P.J. Locke

-DL DeShawn Williams

CB Kevin Toliver, an undrafted free agent from Louisiana State is also joining the practice squad, according to Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post.

The Broncos will host the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field Sep. 14th on Monday Night Football to open their 2020 season.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Djokovic out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Top-seeded Novak Djokovic has been defaulted from his fourth-round match at the U.S. Open after he accidentally hit a line judge with a tennis ball.

Sports

Nuggets lead wire-to-wire, top Clippers to tie series at 1

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:40 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Jamal Murray scored 27 points, Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 18 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets never trailed on the way to beating the Los Angeles Clippers 110-101 in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinal series.

Local

Kiviranta lifts Stars past Avs in Game 7 OT thriller

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:23 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Joel Kiviranta completed a hat track 7:24 into overtime to give Dallas a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday in Game 7, sending the Stars to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2008.

Sports

Leonard scores 29 points; Clippers rout Nuggets in Game 1

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:05 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Nuggets struggle to keep up with well-rested Clippers in Game 1.

Latest News

Sports

Broncos trade CB Isaac Yiadom for 7th round pick

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:25 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
The Denver Broncos sent cornerback Isaac Yiadom to the New York Giants Thursday, trading him for a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Sports

Avs take care of Business, Force Game 7 with 4-1 Win over Stars

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:05 PM MDT
After trailing the series 3-1, the Avalanche rally to tie the second round series back up.

News

Colorado College Hockey Team Staying on Campus

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:40 PM MDT
|
Colorado College Hockey Team Staying on Campus

NFL

Phillip Lindsay not worried about sharing carries with Gordon

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:39 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay isn’t concerned with having a split role in the backfield with the offseason addition of Melvin Gordon.

Local

Nuggets advance in NBA Playoffs after a thrilling win over the Jazz

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:25 PM MDT
|
By Tony Keith
The Nuggets beat the Jazz 80-78 Tuesday night. This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

Sports

Local racer leads pack at 2020 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 11:02 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
29th time was a charm for Woodland Park resident Clint Vahsholtz, running the fastest overall time with a 9:35:490 at the 2020 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.