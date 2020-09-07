1 killed in interstate crash south of Colorado Springs; southbound I-25 closed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver was killed Monday morning after crashing on the interstate just south of Colorado Springs.

ON TIME TRAFFIC ALERT: I-25 SB is closed between South Academy and Mesa Ridge due to a fatal crash. Avoid area. #COStraffic pic.twitter.com/wAaGPhhFm2 — Sydney Jackson (@kktvSydney) September 7, 2020

According to Colorado State Patrol, the driver was traveling southbound when he veered into the median at mile marker 134, which is between the South Academy exit (135) and Mesa Ridge Parkway exit (132). First responders attempted CPR before pronouncing the driver dead at the scene.

A spokesperson with State Patrol says the single vehicle was the only one involved. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. It was reported at 6:46 a.m.

We will update thid story as we learn more.

