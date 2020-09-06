Advertisement

Unlicensed driver crashes relative’s car into Pueblo liquor store

Police found the car abandoned at the liquor store, still half in, half out of the building. The driver and passenger were found nearby.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 11:20 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - An unlicensed driver plowed into a Pueblo liquor store after accidentally hitting the gas pedal instead of the brakes.

Police found the car sticking halfway out of the wall at Lake Pueblo Liquors just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

“At 1:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to a crash in the 4300 block of Thatcher. The caller reported that a car hit a building and the occupants were leaving southbound on Pear on foot,” said Pueblo Police Capt. Tom Rummel.

The driver and passenger didn’t get far: Rummel said the responding officer pulled up on scene exactly one minute later and caught both people from the car. One confessed to being the driver.

“She said she was trying to pull to the side of the road but hit the gas instead of the brakes. The car went into a parking lot, over a concrete parking bumper, breaking it. It went across another lot and into the building,” Rummel said.

The driver had not been drinking, and admitted to not really knowing how to drive, according to Rummel.

“The female, who was driving a relative’s car, said she’s never had a driver’s license and isn’t an experienced driver.”

