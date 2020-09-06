Several boats sink during Texas parade for President Trump

AUSTIN, Texas (AP/KKTV) - A spokesperson for the Travis County sheriff’s office in Texas says “several” boats sank Saturday while taking part in a parade in support of President Donald Trump.

“We responded to multiple calls of boats in distress, several of them sank,” but there are no reports of fatalities or injuries and investigators have not determined how many boats sank on the lake near Austin, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Kristen Dark.

TCSO responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during the Trump parade on Lake Travis. Several boats did sink. — Travis County SO (@TravisCoSheriff) September 5, 2020

The event started Saturday morning, with the event page touting parachute jumpers and evening concerts in addition to the parade itself. It’s unclear how many people attended, but as of Sunday, the Facebook page showed more than 2,700 checked in.

HAPPENING NOW: A boat parade supporting the re-election of President Donald Trump is taking place on Lake Travis Saturday afternoon https://t.co/c1CaTUC9LD pic.twitter.com/0QDM6DXXFt — CBS Austin (@cbsaustin) September 5, 2020

Similar events have been held across the country, including one the same day on Lake Waco, 90 minutes north of Austin, which went off without a hitch.

Dark said the cause was under investigation, but there was no indication of an intentional act.

“We have no reason to suspect foul play in any of these sinkings,” Dark said.

Dark said weather conditions were generally calm and meteorologist Paul Yura with the National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio said there were no storms in the area at the time and winds were generally 10 mph or less.

“The lake should be fairly navigable, without issue at those wind speeds,” according to Yura.

Lake Travis is an approximately 19,000-acre impoundment about 12 miles northwest of Austin.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. KKTV contributed to this report. All rights reserved.