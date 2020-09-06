Advertisement

Nuggets lead wire-to-wire, top Clippers to tie series at 1

Jokic finishes with 26 points, 18 rebounds
(KKTV)
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:40 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Jamal Murray scored 27 points, Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 18 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets never trailed on the way to beating the Los Angeles Clippers 110-101 in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinal series. Gary Harris and Paul Millsap each added 13 points to help Denver knot the series at a game apiece. Paul George scored 22 points for the Clippers, who got 15 from Ivica Zubac and endured a rare off night offensively from Kawhi Leonard. The two-time NBA Finals MVP had 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, but shot only 4 for 17.

