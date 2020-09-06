Advertisement

New winner crowned at World Slopper Eating Championship

Geoff Esper wins the Slopper eating competition, downing almost 38 of them.
Geoff Esper wins the Slopper eating competition, downing almost 38 of them.(KKTV)
By Megan Hiler
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:29 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - COVID-19 may have postponed a lot of our favorite events here, but Pueblo’s slopper eating contest was not one of them.

It happened Saturday at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo. The competition was streamed live and not open to the public, and a new champion was crowned.

”37 and a half total, yeah,” Geoff Esper, the winner of the Major League Eating Competition said about his performance.

Have you ever been so hungry you’ve eaten almost 40 half-pound burgers?

“I’ve been doing this so long I just feel normal,” Esper explained. “At some point you can only feel so full and so if you keep eating you don’t feel much fuller it just feels the same.”

In an upset, Esper beat the reigning champ, Darron Breeden, and the world’s top-ranked professional eater, Joey Chestnut to take home the coveted prize.

“He earned it--he was fast. I don’t like getting second place but it makes me hungry for the next one,” Chestnut said.

This dish, a “slopper,” is a burger, topped with cheese, served with a bottom bun smothered in Pueblo green chili. A first for some competitors.

“It’s a tasty food, it’s a food and there’s absolutely no flavor that’s offensive. Like, some food you eat a bunch of it and then it gets gross, but this one, I wasn’t grossed out by the food at all,” Chestnut said.

A new setup and a new winner--not the one people expected.

“It feels good, I mean I don’t have a vendetta to beat him, but it feels good.” Esper said.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

