CBI looking for missing 12-year-old

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of investigation has issued an endangered missing alert for Dorian Ortiz. He was last seen Saturday, September 5, 2020 in the Fort Collins area.

CBI issues endangered missing kid alert (Larimer County Sheriff's Office)

Dorian is 12 years old and was reportedly last seen wearing gray Nike shoes with and orange swoosh, gray shorts, and a blue t-shirt.

CBI says he was last seen with his non-custodial mother, Jessica Ortiz. She has a warrant out for her arrest, and is believed to be avoiding law enforcement. Investigators believe she could be in the Denver-Metro area. They could be in a green Ford Taurus.

If you see them call 911 or the Larimer County Sheriff’s office at 970-416-1985.

