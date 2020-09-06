Advertisement

CBI looking for missing 12-year-old

CBI issues endangered missing alert for 12-year-old Dorian Ortiz
CBI issues endangered missing alert for 12-year-old Dorian Ortiz
By KKTV
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:36 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of investigation has issued an endangered missing alert for Dorian Ortiz. He was last seen Saturday, September 5, 2020 in the Fort Collins area.

CBI issues endangered missing kid alert
CBI issues endangered missing kid alert

Dorian is 12 years old and was reportedly last seen wearing gray Nike shoes with and orange swoosh, gray shorts, and a blue t-shirt.

CBI says he was last seen with his non-custodial mother, Jessica Ortiz. She has a warrant out for her arrest, and is believed to be avoiding law enforcement. Investigators believe she could be in the Denver-Metro area. They could be in a green Ford Taurus.

If you see them call 911 or the Larimer County Sheriff’s office at 970-416-1985.

