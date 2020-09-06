Advertisement

1 shot in drive-by on Pueblo’s east side

Officers respond to a reported shooting in east Pueblo early in the morning of Sept. 6, 2020.
Officers respond to a reported shooting in east Pueblo early in the morning of Sept. 6, 2020.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:13 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are looking for the suspects in a drive-by shooting that injured one early Sunday morning.

A couple was driving north on Troy Avenue near Constitution Road around 3 a.m. when they said they were fired at by the occupants of another car.

“The victim vehicle was hit twice in the rear of the car, with one round entering the passenger’s compartment,” Pueblo Police Capt. Tom Rummel wrote in a tweet on the incident.

The driver was grazed in the side and was transported to the hospital.

Officers later found two shell casings in the road.

“The victims said they didn’t know why they were shot at or by whom,” Rummel said.

The victims described the suspect car as a silver sedan, possibly a Lincoln, with big rims. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502 and reference case number 20-15169.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

California wildfire traps hundreds of campers in national forest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 200 people were rescued from a California campground by military helicopter, including two who were severely injured in one of three fast-spreading wildfires that sent people fleeing.

National

Several boats sink during Texas parade for President Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and KKTV
A spokesperson for the Travis County sheriff’s office in Texas says “several” boats sank Saturday while taking part in a parade in support of President Donald Trump.

Sports

Nuggets lead wire-to-wire, top Clippers to tie series at 1

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jamal Murray scored 27 points, Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 18 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets never trailed on the way to beating the Los Angeles Clippers 110-101 in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinal series.

Local

New winner crowned at World Slopper Eating Championship

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Megan Hiler
COVID-19 may have postponed a lot of our favoirte events here, but Pueblo’s slopper eating contest was not one of them.

Latest News

Forecast

Record Heat this Weekend

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 9.5.20

Local

Positive COVID-19 at Goodnight Elementary School

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Nicole Heins
One confirmed case of COVID-19 at Goodnight Elementary School in D-60.

National

Plymouth Rock vandalized with white paint

Updated: 23 hours ago
A symbol of America’s founding has been targeted by vandals. Someone poured white paint on Plymouth Rock early Friday.

Local

Hundreds of bookbags handed out at Saturday’s ‘Backpacks and Hot Dogs’ school supply drive

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:35 AM MDT
|
By Lindsey Grewe
More than 200 bookbags were handed out to students at Saturday’s “Backpacks and Hot Dogs” school supply drive.

Local

Dog killed in mobile home fire

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:14 AM MDT
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The fire started just after dawn on Preakness Way in the Canterbury Mobile Home Park and quickly engulfed the home.

Crime

1 shot and killed following fight in southeast Springs neighborhood

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:54 AM MDT
|
By Lindsey Grewe
And then, once the ambulance pulls up, they pull somebody on the stretcher. They got a blanket over their face