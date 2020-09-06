1 shot in drive-by on Pueblo’s east side

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are looking for the suspects in a drive-by shooting that injured one early Sunday morning.

A couple was driving north on Troy Avenue near Constitution Road around 3 a.m. when they said they were fired at by the occupants of another car.

“The victim vehicle was hit twice in the rear of the car, with one round entering the passenger’s compartment,” Pueblo Police Capt. Tom Rummel wrote in a tweet on the incident.

The driver was grazed in the side and was transported to the hospital.

Officers later found two shell casings in the road.

“The victims said they didn’t know why they were shot at or by whom,” Rummel said.

The victims described the suspect car as a silver sedan, possibly a Lincoln, with big rims. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502 and reference case number 20-15169.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.