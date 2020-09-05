Advertisement

Positive COVID-19 at Goodnight Elementary School

This is in D-60 in the city of Pueblo
(AP images)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 5:56 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - There is one confirmed COVID-19 case in D-60 at Goodnight Elementary school.

The district would not say if the cases involved a student or staff member. The director of communication, Dalton Sprouse, tells 11 News, “a member of the school community has tested positive for COVID-19. The cohort of students have been notified to quarantine”.

The person with the positive case is being kept home, and the whole school is being deep cleaned as a precaution.

