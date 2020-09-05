Advertisement

Police department in Colorado shares warning on the drug ‘Perc 30’ after two people nearly die

Examples of the drug "Perc 30."
Examples of the drug "Perc 30."
By Tony Keith
Sep. 4, 2020
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in one Colorado city are hoping the public can help spread an important message after two people nearly died from taking a pill known as “Perc 30.”

The Canon City Police Department shared photos of the drug on Friday, saying it is a 30 milligram Percocet tablet that has been crushed and mixed with a highly lethal drug known as Fentanyl. The hybrid drug appears to have popped up in the Canon City area after officers responded to two cases where someone was experiencing a near-fatal overdose after taking the pill.

The pill will not have identifiable markings on it. The tablet is even dangerous to touch.

Canon City Police are asking anyone with information regarding these tablets to contact them or their local law enforcement agency.

