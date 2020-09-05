Advertisement

Dog killed in mobile home fire

Firefighters respond to a fire in a mobile home park around 6 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2020.
Firefighters respond to a fire in a mobile home park around 6 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2020.(Colorado Springs Fire Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:14 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A family dog was killed and one person was hospitalized when a fire sparked in a mobile home early Saturday morning.

The fire started just after dawn on Preakness Way in the Canterbury Mobile Home Park and quickly engulfed the home. The fire department says the family got out but were unable to save their pet.

The one person transported to the hospital suffered minor smoke inhalation and is expected to recover.

Canterbury Mobile Home Park is located near Powers and Astrozon.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

‘Backpacks and Hot Dog’ school supply drive Saturday from 11-1

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Is your child still in need of a backpack and/or supplies for the 20-21 school year? Several local organizations are working together to have your family covered!

Crime

1 shot and killed following fight in southeast Springs neighborhood

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
And then, once the ambulance pulls up, they pull somebody on the stretcher. They got a blanket over their face

Forecast

Record Heat this Weekend

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brian Bledsoe
Forecast 9.4.20

Local

Meet the new KKTV digital anchor Jon Wiener

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Jon Wiener comes to KKTV from Mississippi and will take over as the Digital Anchor for the brand new KKTV 11 Breaking News Center.

Latest News

Local

Kiviranta lifts Stars past Avs in Game 7 OT thriller

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joel Kiviranta completed a hat track 7:24 into overtime to give Dallas a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday in Game 7, sending the Stars to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2008.

Local

Police department in Colorado shares warning on the drug ‘Perc 30’ after 2 people nearly die

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Police in one Colorado city are hoping the public can help spread an important message after two people nearly died from taking a pill known as “Perc 30.”

Local

WANTED: Woman suspected of assaulting a Colorado child carrying a President Trump sign with him

Updated: 17 hours ago
Police in Colorado need help tracking down a woman suspected of attacking a child while he was carrying a President Trump lawn sign.

Local

Mailed-in ballots: are they secure?

Updated: 18 hours ago
A recent statement from the president has a lot of people concerned about making sure their vote counts.

Local

Health alert in Colorado, plague activity present in the state with 2 human cases

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) sent out information on Friday about plague activity being present in the state.

Local

Serious crash causes major delays on I-25 in Colorado Springs Friday afternoon

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A serious crash Friday afternoon caused major delays on I-25 in Colorado Springs.