Dog killed in mobile home fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A family dog was killed and one person was hospitalized when a fire sparked in a mobile home early Saturday morning.

The fire started just after dawn on Preakness Way in the Canterbury Mobile Home Park and quickly engulfed the home. The fire department says the family got out but were unable to save their pet.

The one person transported to the hospital suffered minor smoke inhalation and is expected to recover.

#ColoradoSpringsFire update- Early morning fire displaces 4 people with 1 transported to the hospital with minor smoke inhalation. Sadly 1 dog perished. Family working with @COWYRedCross. Reminder to have working smoke alarms in your home, they save lives #smokealarm pic.twitter.com/CWNuNbE9Xf — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 5, 2020

Canterbury Mobile Home Park is located near Powers and Astrozon.

