Dog killed in mobile home fire
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:14 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A family dog was killed and one person was hospitalized when a fire sparked in a mobile home early Saturday morning.
The fire started just after dawn on Preakness Way in the Canterbury Mobile Home Park and quickly engulfed the home. The fire department says the family got out but were unable to save their pet.
The one person transported to the hospital suffered minor smoke inhalation and is expected to recover.
Canterbury Mobile Home Park is located near Powers and Astrozon.
