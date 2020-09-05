‘Backpacks and Hot Dog’ school supply drive Saturday from 11-1

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - Is your child still in need of a backpack and/or supplies for the 20-21 school year? Several local organizations are working together to have your family covered!

The Salvation Army Fountain Corps has teamed up with REACH Pikes Peak, COSILoveYou and Pikes Peak United Way for the “Backpacks and Hot Dogs Drive-Thru Event” from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at 208 Cunningham Drive in Security-Widefield.

Volunteers will be handing out hot dogs, chips and drinks alongside backpacks filled with school supplies for children. The student must be present at the event in order to receive the bag. As indicated by its name, the event is strictly drive-thru to keep everyone safely social distancing.

The backpack drive is free!

