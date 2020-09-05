Advertisement

1 shot and killed following fight in southeast Springs neighborhood

Police respond to a deadly shooting on London Lane on the night of Sept. 5, 2020.
Police respond to a deadly shooting on London Lane on the night of Sept. 5, 2020.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:54 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say one person was shot and killed following a fight in a southeast Springs neighborhood Friday night.

Police were called to the 4500 block of London Lane southeast of Astrozon Boulevard and Chelton Road at exactly 10 p.m. on reports of a disturbance, then moments later, on a shooting, said Lt. Jim Sokolik, a spokesperson with the Colorado Springs Police Department. Responding officers found a man shot to death in the middle of the street.

“Basic information at this time, investigation revealed there had been a physical altercation that devolved into a shooting,” Sokolik said.

Zach Johnson, who lives near the shooting scene, said he heard gunshots while smoking outside his home.

“I hear a gunshot. I go inside, obviously. I hear a gunshot pretty close. ... And then, once the ambulance pulls up, they pull somebody on the stretcher. They got a blanket over their face,” he told 11 News.

Police have not announced any arrests, but do believe they have identified everyone involved in the incident, Sokolik said.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

