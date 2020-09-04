Advertisement

WANTED: Woman suspected of assaulting a Colorado child carrying a President Trump sign with him

Composite sketch of an assault suspect.
Composite sketch of an assault suspect.(Boulder PD)
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado need help tracking down a woman suspected of attacking a child while he was carrying a President Trump lawn sign.

The alleged attack happened on Aug. 31 at about 1:45 p.m. in Boulder close to the area of Folsom Street and Valmon Road. Investigators believe the suspect passed the 12-year-old boy while cycling and she then made a U-turn coming back to the victim. That’s when police believe the attack happened, all because of the political sign the child was carrying. The suspect even tried to take the sign but was unsuccessful.

A composite sketch of the suspect is at the top of this article.

If you believe you know who the suspect is, you’re asked to call 303-441-3345.

