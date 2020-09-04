Advertisement

Serious crash causes major delays on I-25 in Colorado Springs Friday afternoon

Serious crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs 9/4/20.
Serious crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs 9/4/20.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 2:34 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash Friday afternoon caused major delays on I-25 in Colorado Springs.

At about 1:30 p.m. the city tweeted some brief information about the rollover crash that happened on northbound I-25 at Fillmore. At least one of the vehicles involved ended up in the median. Details on injuries were not immediately available.

There were still major backups as of 2:30 p.m. in both directions.

