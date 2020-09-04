Advertisement

Prospect Lake reopens for recreational use at Memorial Park

This comes after nearly a 12-week closure.
Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs at Memorial Park on 8/9/19.
Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs at Memorial Park on 8/9/19. (KKTV)
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Some good news! Prospect Lake in Memorial Park is reopen for recreational use!

This announcement was made Friday morning, following nearly a 12-week closure due to elevated levels of blue-green algae.

“Prospect Lake is a special place for our community, and we can’t thank residents and visitors enough for their patience while the lake has been closed,” said Karen Palus, parks director. “Safety is our priority, and we are committed to addressing the long-term health of Prospect Lake so that closures like we’ve experienced the last two years aren’t the norm. Thanks to three weeks of encouraging test results, we are incredibly pleased to be able to reopen the lake to recreational activities, and just in time for the Labor Day weekend.”

Since the closure on June 15, city officials have worked with Colorado Springs Utilities to test the water weekly. The water has also been treated with a non-pesticide treatment to help even out levels. Officials will continue to monitor levels in the next coming weeks.

For more information, please click here.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

