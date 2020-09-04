More hikers, more problems: Keeping our Colorado trails beautiful during a hiking surge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -In an effort to get hikers to treat each other and the wilderness with respect, it’s officially “Colorado Recreates Responsibly Week.”

State wildlife organizations are hoping the extra one million people visiting our state parks will take a little time to remind themselves what it means to be a good Coloradan out on the trails.

“Basic things like trash your trash, or disposing of your waste properly are so huge,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) spokesperson Travis Duncan explained.

He explained he believes the COVID-19 pandemic has gotten more people out on the trails, which he said is wonderful. But it’s also pushed them to remind people how walking outside in public areas works.

“Be thinking about how your behavior is impacting the landscape and the people around you,” Duncan said.

The seven steps to leaving no trace are as follows:

1 - Know Before You Go

2 - Stay to Trails

3 - Trash Your Trash

4 - Leave What You Find

5 - Be Careful with Fire

6 - Respect Wildlife

7 - Be Kind to Other Visitors

CPW is hoping people will share their message on social media with the hashtag #CareForColorado to help inspire others to keep things clean for future generations.

Doing a quick story with @COParksWildlife on trail etiquette, wandered inside the @CheyenneMtnSP visitor center for a chat, found the attendant sitting with a bull snake wrapped around her arm.



So, here’s Sully! Ssssssuper helpful at the front desk. pic.twitter.com/DbeA2iK6AR — Spencer Wilson (@Spencer_WNews) September 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.