Manitou Incline adds two more trails

By Megan Hiler
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:29 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you hike the Manitou Incline, there are now two new trails.

Those trails are bail outs if you can’t make it to the top or if they just a change of scenery. The opened on Thursday.

That’s because 2,768 steps can be a little daunting.

“It’s beautiful, look at it. It’s a little intimidating--a lot intimidating, you know? I mean but you only live once, maybe twice,” hikers Sharvez Taylor and Jonathan Frieseman said.

Which is part of the reason the new trails were added--one at 1,300 steps, the other at 395.

“If people just kind of want to get a feel for the Incline, this allows them to kind of attack little section of at a time and not overwhelm themselves,” Emily Duncan, the trails development coordinator for parks and recreation and cultural services said. “And also, this will help with hopefully relieving a lot of our emergency and rescue services because people won’t get to that point where they are overwhelmed with the activity.”

The project was paid for by donations from and collected by the Incline Friends, a non-profit dedicated to maintaining and sustaining the Manitou Springs Incline.

“As an organization, we wanted to help alleviate the erosion on the Barr Trail, take some traffic off of it,” Bill Beagle, the president of Incline Friends said. “Its tremendously exciting. I tell people I’m black and blue from pinching myself, because to see it to come to fruition is thrilling.”

Trails there if you need them, or there to pass if you don’t.

“But we didn’t come here to go down,” Taylor and Frieseman laughed.

This as just “Phase One” of the project. There is another phase in the works to connect another trail to the top of the Incline. It’s just another option to get to the top or come down.

To reserve a time slot for a hike on the Incline, click here.

