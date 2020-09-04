Man found dead in a home off Highway 24 in Colorado, homicide investigation underway

LEADVILLE, Colo. (KKTV) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead just off Highway 24 in Colorado on Thursday.

The body of a Hispanic man was found at 1734 Highway 24, this stretch of the highway runs through Leadville more than 100 miles northwest of Colorado Springs. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was called to the home at about 8:30 a.m. Authorities say it appears there was a struggle.

As of Thursday night, no one had been arrested and no suspect information had been released. The victim was not publicly identified.

Anyone who has information on the case is asked to call 719-486-1249.

