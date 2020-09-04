Mailed-in ballots: are they secure?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The 2020 presidential election is about two months away.

A recent statement from the president has a lot of people concerned about making sure their vote counts.

Earlier this week President Trump suggested on Twitter that voters should “vote twice” to ensure their vote counts, once by mail and once in person.

The president backtracked saying he wants people to to test anti-fraud safety measures and make sure their mail-in ballot was counted.

The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder, Chuck Broerman told 11 NEWS it is safe and secure to vote by mail in the upcoming election. He adds Colorado is the “gold standard” when it comes to voting safely in the U.S. He also wants people to know it is “neither permissible to knowingly cast two ballots nor possible.”

He explained that Colorado has layers of security, including background checks, machine testing, bipartisan team members, and equipment is in a secure location so hackers aren’t able to get into the system.

The vast majority of people in our state vote by mail-in ballots and he wants people to know their vote will count and will be secure.

“I think people want to know, they want to have the confidence that their vote matters,” Broerman said. “Elections are critical. It’s about the course we’re charting for our country nationally, in the state, and locally are important decisions that we make regarding our way of life. Whether it’s your school district or how your city runs or your County runs or, or how we, we lead our nation. That’s very, very, very important.”

The election is on November 3rd. Ballots should be in your mailbox about three weeks before that. You just fill out and send it back. The week leading up to the election you’ll need to drop it off in person in order for your vote to be counted.

“You know, we have men and women that have gone on before us that have paid the ultimate price that have shed blood for our freedoms,” Broerman continued. “And the least we can do is to cast a vote, have our voice heard, and to know that it is to secure that it matters. We go to great ends. We have layers and layers of security built into our process.”

Click here for more information on voting in El Paso County.

.....go to your Polling Place to see whether or not your Mail In Vote has been Tabulated (Counted). If it has you will not be able to Vote & the Mail In System worked properly. If it has not been Counted, VOTE (which is a citizen’s right to do). If your Mail In Ballot arrives.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020

