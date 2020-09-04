Advertisement

Leonard scores 29 points; Clippers rout Nuggets in Game 1

Nuggets struggle to keep up with well-rested Clippers in Game 1.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:05 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rolled past the Denver Nuggets 120-97 in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals. Paul George scored 19 points and Marcus Morris added 18 for the Clippers, who shot 57% from the field. Nikola Jokic scored 15 points for the Nuggets, who were coming off a seven-game series with Utah that just ended Tuesday. Jamal Murray, who averaged 31.6 points in the first round and scored at least 50 points twice in that series, finished with just 12 points on 5-for-15 shooting.

