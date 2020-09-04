Fall Colors Forecast

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -

As fall quickly approaches so does the changing colors that Colorado is so famous for. You may have noticed a few trees starting to change, but fall foliage will “bloom” over the next few weeks.

Our hot and dry weather during August contributed to a quicker change this year, about two weeks earlier than average. The Front Range will start to see those changes by late September.

You can submit your fall colors photos here.

We’ve compiled a list of local drives to go see the leaves (please check road conditions & car requirements before you drive):

Location Roadways Teller County HWY 67 between Divide & Cripple Creek El Paso County Rampart Range Road, North Cheyenne Canon, Mount Herman Open Space, Lower Gold Camp Road Fremont County South of I-70 Independence Pass North of I-70 Rocky Mountain National Park HWY 50 & South

