Fall Colors Forecast

When to see the peak colors in Colorado
Peak times for fall foliage in Colorado from the KKTV Weather Team
By Lucy Bergemann
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:30 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -

As fall quickly approaches so does the changing colors that Colorado is so famous for. You may have noticed a few trees starting to change, but fall foliage will “bloom” over the next few weeks.

Our hot and dry weather during August contributed to a quicker change this year, about two weeks earlier than average. The Front Range will start to see those changes by late September.

You can submit your fall colors photos here.

We’ve compiled a list of local drives to go see the leaves (please check road conditions & car requirements before you drive):

LocationRoadways
Teller CountyHWY 67 between Divide & Cripple Creek
El Paso CountyRampart Range Road, North Cheyenne Canon, Mount Herman Open Space, Lower Gold Camp Road
Fremont County
South of I-70Independence Pass
North of I-70Rocky Mountain National Park
HWY 50 & South

